Wednesday: Season Three; Eva Green Joins Cast of Netflix Series

Wednesday has added to its cast for season three. Eva Green will join the cast of the Netflix series as another member of the Addams family.

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, and Hunter Doohan star in the series, which follows Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy.

Netflix shared the following about season three and the role Green will play:

“Netflix announced today that Eva Green (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children and Dark Shadows) has joined the cast of Wednesday, and will portray Morticia Addams’ sister, Ophelia, in the upcoming third season of the global hit series.”

Creators Al Gough and Miles Millar said the following about Green’s casting in the series, according to Tudum:

“Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen – elegant, haunting and beautifully unpredictable. Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”

Green also spoke about joining the cast of Wednesday. She said, “I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of ‘Wednesday’ as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckooness to the Addams family.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Are you excited to see Eva Green on Wednesday?