Tomb Raider: Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, and More Cast in Prime Video Series

The new Tomb Raider series has filled out its cast. The Prime Video series will begin filming later this month, with a target release in 2027.

Martin Bobb-Semple, Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein are joining Sophie Turner in the new live-action series inspired by the world of Lara Croft.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Amazon MGM Studios confirms new cast members for upcoming Tomb Raider series including Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, and more

As previously announced, the Prime Video series stars Sophie Turner as Lara Croft, led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge serving as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer.

Amazon MGM Studios today announced the actors set to star in the new Prime Video series Tomb Raider. Newly revealed cast members include Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson, and more.

The series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

“I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model!” – Sophie Turner

“Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!” – Phoebe Waller-Bridge

“Tomb Raider has always been defined by bold storytelling and unforgettable characters, and these new cast members bring incredible depth and gravitas to the series. With talents like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the ensemble, we’re elevating this world in exciting new ways, and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience this next chapter of Tomb Raider.” – Peter Friedlander, Head of Amazon MGM Studios

The following cast are confirmed in canon roles from the Tomb Raider video game franchise:

Martin Bobb-Semple is Zip

Zip is Lara Croft’s long-standing tech support and friend.

Jason Isaacs is Atlas DeMornay

Atlas is Lara’s uncle.

Bill Paterson is Winston

Winston is the long-standing Croft family butler.

The following cast are confirmed for roles to the Tomb Raider universe:

Jack Bannon is Gerry

Gerry is Lara’s personal pilot and snack collector.

John Heffernan is David

David is an exhausted government official who finds himself tangled up in Lara’s unusual world.

Celia Imrie is Francine

Francine is the Head of Advancement at the British Museum, focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne.

Paterson Joseph is Thomas Warner

Thomas Warner is a senior government official brought in to clean up an almighty mess.

Sasha Luss is Sasha

Sasha is a fierce, deeply competitive new adversary of Lara’s.

Juliette Motamed is Georgia

Georgia is a devoted, by-the-books curator at the British Museum, dedicated to the ‘proper’ preservation of history.

Sigourney Weaver is Evelyn Wallis

A mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents.

August Wittgenstein is Lukas

Lukas is an illegal raider who shares history with Lara in more ways than one.”