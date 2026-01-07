The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast: Season Two Premiere Date and Trailer Released by Starz

Get ready for more from the world of BMF. The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast returns next week with its second season, and viewers are getting a closer look at what’s next. Starz has released a trailer for the documentary. The series was renewed in June.

Starz revealed the following about the series:

“STARZ announced today that season two of its docuseries “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” will premiere on Friday, January 16 with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Terry Flenory breaks his silence and gives his first exclusive interview over the course of the six-episode season, which offers unprecedented insight into his role as the mastermind, his deep bond with Demetrius “Meech” Flenory, and the ultimate breakdown of their relationship as power, paranoia, and law enforcement pressure drove them apart. “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” explores the rise and fall of the Black Mafia Family (BMF), the notorious drug empire built by brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory. Fueled by ambition, loyalty, and a shared vision, they created a sprawling criminal enterprise, only to be undone by rivalries, betrayal, and the weight of their choices. From the streets of Detroit to the heights of infamy, this is the untold story of BMF and the lasting legacy they left behind. “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“BMF,” “Power” Universe) and Shan Nicholson (“Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury” and Rubble Kings) who will also serve as the series’ showrunner. Additional executive producers include Razan Ghalayini, Richard Perello and Stacey Offman, co-executive producers Khidija Rivera and Jessica Vale, and supervising producer Kenyatta Steans. The documentary series is produced for STARZ by Jigsaw Productions and G-Unit Film & Television.”

The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Starz series next week?