All Rise: Season Three Premiere Date for Courtroom Drama Set by OWN (Watch)

OWN is taking viewers back to court. The cable channel has announced the third season premiere of the All Rise TV series. The drama was cancelled after two seasons on CBS and was later revived and renewed by the OWN cable channel. Season three premieres on Tuesday, June 7th.

The All Rise TV show stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort, and Marg Helgenberger. The recurring cast includes Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, and Suzanne Cryer. The series follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those who work at a courthouse in Los Angeles. At the center of this drama series is Lola Carmichael (Missick), a judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. She depends on the counsel of people like her Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Bethel), Supervisory Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger), and pragmatic judicial assistant Sherri Kansky (Miles). Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be and receives both support and pushback from those around her.

Here’s more information from OWN, as well as a teaser video:

‘ALL RISE’: COURT IS BACK IN SESSION

OWN SETS PREMIERE DATE AND UNVEILS NEW SEASON THREE KEY ART FOR COURTROOM DRAMA FROM WARNER BROS. TELEVISION

Season Three to Premiere Tuesday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN

Star Wilson Bethel to Direct Season Three Episode

Los Angeles, CA – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that the riveting courtroom drama series “All Rise,” starring Simone Missick, returns for a third season on Tuesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

In anticipation for the return of the Warner Bros. Television-produced drama, OWN unveiled the season three key art, showing the ensemble cast back together in Courtroom 802.

The “All Rise” season three all-star cast includes Simone Missick as ‘Judge Lola Carmichael,’ Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney ‘Mark Callan,’ Jessica Camacho as public defender ‘Emily Lopez,’ J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-public defender ‘Luke Watkins,’ Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s J.A. ‘Sherri Kansky,’ Lindsay Mendez as court reporter ‘Sara Castillo,’ Lindsey Gort as defense attorney ‘Amy Quinn’ and Marg Helgenberger as ‘Judge Lisa Benner.’ Recurring cast also includes Samantha Marie Ware as law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson, Emmy® winner Paul McCrane as Judge Jonas Laski, and Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer.

The new season of “All Rise” picks up six months after the events of the sophomore finale and will bring about new beginnings for these judges, prosecutors and public defenders. We return on election night as Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) awaits the results of her campaign; Emily (Jessica Camacho) returns from Puerto Rico with renewed drive and purpose about her career and Luke (J. Alex Brinson) continues to shake things up through his work in the public defender’s office.

Additionally, star Wilson Bethel will make his directorial debut on an upcoming episode of “All Rise” slated to air this summer. Bethel joins fellow actor Paul McCrane (Judge Laski) in stepping behind the lens, as McCrane will again direct an episode following the previous four he helmed in prior seasons. Bethel and McCrane join the directorial lineup including showrunner and executive Dee Harris-Lawrence, executive producer Michael M. Robin, Marie Jamora (“Queen Sugar”), Lionel Coleman (“NCIS: New Orleans”), Rob Greenlea (“Madam Secretary”), Neema Barnette (“Black Lightning”), Mo McCrae (“All Rise”) and David Harp (“All Rise”). This season, Adrian Younge (“Luke Cage”) joins as Composer and Natalie Montgomery returns as the Music Supervisor.

Peabody award-winner Dee Harris-Lawrence, series star Simone Missick, Emmy® winner Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein are executive producers of “All Rise,” which is produced by Warner Bros. Television. The series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at both the 2021 NAACP Image Awards and the Black Reel Awards for Television in 2020. Missick was also nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the NAACP Image Awards and the Black Reel Awards for Television in both 2020 and 2021.

The first two seasons of “All Rise” are available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.

About “All Rise” Season Three

All Rise” is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Among them is ‘Judge Lola Carmichael’ (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who has shown she doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench, but instead leans in, pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

A major theme in season three is new beginnings. After a year of COVID protocols, our characters who inhabit the Hall of Justice are ready to live. They are having fun finding themselves, fighting the good fight, shedding old habits and insecurities, and discovering the joy in their personal and professional lives as they seek out a new normal, new jobs, and new positions all while wrestling down old demons and discovering new love in old relationships.

