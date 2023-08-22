Dancing with the Stars: Season 32; Bachelorette Charity Lawson Joins ABC Competition Series

Dancing with the Stars has added a Bachelorette to its cast. Charity Lawson found love on the ABC dating reality series last night when she accepted a proposal from Dotun Olubeko. Now, she is getting ready to show her footwork on the dance floor. Lawson has joined season 32 of the dancing competition series, which will debut this fall.

Lawson is the second celebrity announced for the Dancing with the Stars season 32 cast. Per Deadline, Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) has already been announced as a contestant. The rest of the cast will be revealed on September 13th.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are hosting the series, which is returning to ABC after a season on Disney+. The panel of judges for this season will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Len Goodman, longtime judge for the series, died earlier this year.

A launch date for the new season of Dancing with the Stars will be announced later. A teaser for Lawson’s casting is below.

A whole new journey begins for @CharityLaws_ as she joins Dancing with the Stars, coming this fall, LIVE on ABC and Disney+! Stream next day on Hulu. 🌹✨ #DWTS #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/VrrNFJmqZw — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) August 22, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited to see Lawson and the new season of Dancing with the Stars on ABC?