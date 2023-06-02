The Bachelorette: Season 20; ABC Announces Charity Lawson’s Suitors

The Bachelorette is returning later this month for its 20th season, and the 25 men who will try to win the heart of Charity Lawson (previously seen in season 27 of The Bachelor) have now been revealed. The new season of The Bachelorette arrives on Monday, June 26th, in a new time slot.

ABC revealed more about the suitors in a press release.

Twenty-five men will travel across the country in search of love and are hoping to find it with Charity Lawson, when the 20th season of “The Bachelorette” premieres in its new time slot, MONDAY, JUNE 26 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. The 25 men who will vie for Charity’s heart are the following: Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.

Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.

Christopher “Chris,” 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y.

Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, Calif.

Joseph “Joey,” 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.

John., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.

Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.

Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.

Ahmad Khalid “Khalid,” 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich.

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.

Nicholas “Nick,” 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, N.J.

Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio

Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C. A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University and stole America’s heart on season 27 of “The Bachelor.” With her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile, Lawson solidified Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love by taking risks and supporting those around her. “The Bachelorette” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Nicole Woods, Peter Geist, Louis Caric, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Bachelorette? Do you plan to watch the new season this summer?