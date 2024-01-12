Laid: Peacock Orders Comedy Series from Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat)

Laid is headed to Peacock. The streaming service has ordered the new series from Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat).

Starring Stephanie Hsu (above), the series will follow a woman who discovers her past lovers are dying. She must go through her sexual past to figure out why that is happening.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Peacock announced the straight to series order of comedy LAID, starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). The series is written and executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan (Totally Killer, Young Rock, Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe) and Sally Bradford McKenna (Son of Zorn). Also executive producing are John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment; Jennifer Carreras for Fierce Baby; Marieke Hardy, Kirsty Fisher, and Liz Watts for Porchlight Films; and All3Media International. The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is based on the Australian series ‘Laid’ created by Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher, produced by Liz Watts. ABOUT LAID A woman finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past in order to move forward – LAID is a f**cked up rom-com where the answer to “Why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me?” is a resounding “Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.”

Additional details and cast will be announced later.

