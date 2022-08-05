War of the Worlds: Season Three; EPIX Reveals Return Date for Sci-Fi Series (Watch)

War of the Worlds is returning soon to EPIX for its third season. The sci-fi series is a reimagining of the classic film and is set in present-day Europe. It stars Gabriel Byrne, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan, and Emilie de Preissac. The second season finished airing in August 2021.

EPIX revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Premium network EPIX announced today that the upcoming third season of their blockbuster science fiction-drama series from Urban Myth Films and STUDIOCANAL, War of the Worlds, will return on Monday, September 12 at 9 p.m. EDT/PDT. Subsequent episodes will air weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT/PDT. Written and created by BAFTA Award-winner Howard Overman (Misfits, Crazyhead, Future Man), the third season sees the return of Golden Globe-winner and Emmy- and Tony Award-nominee Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment). Joining the ensemble cast are BAFTA-winner Molly Windsor (Three Girls), Ernest Kingsley Junior, Madeleine Worrall, and Oliver Hembrough. Set in present-day France and the U.K., Season Three picks up as the war between the survivors and aliens reaches a new turning point and a terrifying phenomenon grips countless people across the globe. With stakes at an all-time high, one survivor sets out to investigate, forming a tentative partnership with another unlikely hero along the way. The pair will need to use every resource they have available to face an opposition more dangerous than ever in their fight, once again, for the survival of all humanity. Distributed internationally by STUDIOCANAL, War of the Worlds is executive produced by Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps for Urban Myth Films in partnership with CANAL+ and The Walt Disney Company. The third season is directed by Indra Siera and Jonas Alexander Arnby.”

Check out the trailer for War of the Worlds season three below.

