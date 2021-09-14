Scenes from a Marriage: Season Two? Has the HBO Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What will we learn about Mira and Jonathan and ourselves? Has the Scenes from a Marriage TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Scenes from a Marriage, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the Scenes from a Marriage TV show is based on the 1973 Swedish mini-series by Ingmar Bergman. This version stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain with Sunita Mani, Nicole Beharie, Corey Stoll, and Tovah Feldshuh in supporting roles. A re-examination of the dilemmas probed by the original, the series explores love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. Mira (Chastain) is a confident, ambitious tech executive left unfulfilled by her marriage while Jonathan (Isaac) is a cerebral and accommodating philosophy professor who is desperate to keep their relationship intact.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Scenes from a Marriage averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 224,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Scenes from a Marriage stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Scenes from a Marriage appears to be a mini-series so it’s not expected to be renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if HBO will cancel or renew Scenes from a Marriage since it appears to be a mini-series with a set ending. That being said, if the show is successful enough, perhaps HBO might be interested in making this an anthology series, with a different cast and story each season. The cable channel could also commission a follow-up ala Saraband, Bergman’s sequel that reunited the mini-series stars 40 years later. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Scenes from a Marriage cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Scenes from a Marriage TV show will be renewed for a second season, possibly with a new cast and/or story?