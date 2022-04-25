Network: HBO

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 24, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not ended

Performers include: Michelle De Swarte, Amira Ghazalla, Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana, Sinéad Cusack, Shvorne Marks, Isy Suttie, Tanya Reynolds, Seyan Sarvan, Karl Davies, and Divian Ladwa.

TV show description:

A British horror-comedy series, The Baby TV show was created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer. It presents a darkly funny, raw examination of motherhood, from the perspective of a woman who doesn’t want to be one.

The story follows 38-year-old Natasha (De Swarte), a woman who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies. When she unexpectedly ends up with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes.

Controlling, manipulative, but incredibly cute, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show. As she discovers the true extent of the baby’s deadly nature, Natasha makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. She doesn’t want a baby. Unfortunately, the baby definitely wants her.

Other characters include Mrs. Eaves (Ghazalla), the 70-year-old enigma who has spent the last fifty years living out of her car and seems to be everywhere the Baby is; Bobbi (Grappy), Natasha’s younger sister who is also a children’s magician who would love nothing more than to be a parent; and Natasha’s parents, Barbara (Cusack) and Lyle (Naiambana).

Series Finale:

Episode #8

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Baby TV show? Would you watch a second season, with the same characters or new ones?