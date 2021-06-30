Vulture Watch

Which school’s students will walk away with the trophy and the scholarships? Has the Capital One College Bowl TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Capital One College Bowl, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Capital One College Bowl TV show is hosted by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper Manning serving as a sidekick. The series challenges college students out of the classroom and puts their knowledge to the test as they compete for academic scholarships. In each episode, teams of three represent some of the nation’s top schools and battle it out in a bracketed tournament over four rounds. Teams must work together to answer questions on a wide variety of subjects. The top two schools advance to the final portion of the game where they compete head-to-head for the Capital One College Bowl trophy and a scholarship to put toward their education.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Capital One College Bowl averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.80 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Capital One College Bowl stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 30, 2021, Capital One College Bowl has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Capital One College Bowl for season two? College Bowl has been around in various incarnations since the 1950s and quiz shows are relatively inexpensive to produce. I think this series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Capital One College Bowl cancellation or renewal news.



