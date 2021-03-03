Making the Cut: Season Two Renewal for Amazon Fashion Series

Making the Cut has made the cut and season two of the fashion competition series is coming to Amazon Prime Video this summer. A specific premiere date hasn’t been announced as yet.

In season two, the show will be filmed in Los Angeles. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn return as hosts and will be joined by fashion supermodel Winnie Harlow and fashion pop icon Jeremy Scott.

Amazon revealed more about the return of the fashion series in a press release.

“New city. New designers. Same great style. Making the Cut is once again on a mission to find the next great global fashion brand. Amazon Studios announced today that it has ordered a second season of Making the Cut, the fashion competition series hosted and executive produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, to premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Klum and Gunn will be joined by judges Winnie Harlow, world-famous supermodel, and fashion pop icon and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott. Plus, additional surprise judges will make cameos throughout the season. Filmed in Los Angeles, season two celebrates the city known for some of the most fashionable people and events in the world. From star-studded red carpets to cutting-edge street style, Los Angeles’ diverse fashion scene sets the perfect backdrop for season two of Making the Cut. “I am so excited to be in my hometown of Los Angeles with such a talented group of designers and judges for season two,” said Klum. “This last year brought so many unforeseen challenges across the globe, so I feel grateful that we were able to safely film as Tim and I continue our journey to find the next great global fashion brand.” Gunn added, “I am delighted to be reunited with Heidi for season two of Making the Cut and for Winnie and Jeremy to join as judges. They both bring a unique voice and perspective to help us challenge these designers to sharpen their skills and get out of their comfort zones to become the next household names in fashion.” As the pandemic continues to greatly impact the fashion industry, designers are looking for new ways to reach customers and to grow their businesses. Joining season two in Los Angeles is a diverse group of 10 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world, who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon. Winning looks from each episode will once again be immediately available to purchase in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store. After the success of season one, with most winning looks selling out in under two days, each episode of Making the Cut presents a one of a kind opportunity for a designer to demonstrate their unique style and showcase their brand. The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to create an exclusive line available in Amazon Fashion’s store, and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.”

What do you think? Are you excited for the second season of the Making the Cut TV series on Amazon Prime Video? Do you plan to watch this summer?