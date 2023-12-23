Friday TV Ratings: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Dateline NBC, 20/20, Fit for Christmas, WWE SmackDown

Friday, December 22, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Sports: WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Specials: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, The 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays, Fit for Christmas, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, and Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors. Reruns: 20/20 and Dateline NBC.





Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?