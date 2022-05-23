Saints & Sinners

Network: Bounce TV

Episodes: 49 (hour)

Seasons: Six

TV show dates: March 6, 2016 — May 22, 2022

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Christian Keyes, Keith Robinson, J. D. Williams, Clifton Powell, Jasmine Burke, Gloria Reuben, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Afemo Omilami, and Demetria McKinney.

TV show description:

This mystery soap opera revolves around the drama at the Greater Hope Baptist Church in Cypress, Georgia. The church began as a 10-member congregation when the Civil Rights Movement was at its height and being young, black and alone at night was a hazard of circumstance.

As times changed, the congregation grew and so did its influence in Cypress. When a violent murder rocks the community, the church that holds the secrets of the entire town is at risk of imploding — as Detective Noah St. Charles (Afemo Omilami) soon finds out. For it seems at Greater Hope, only God and the Devil can tell the difference between a saint and a sinner.

Prodigal son Levi Sterling (Christian Keyes) returns to the town following an insider trading scandal on Wall Street.

Beloved by his flock, Pastor Evan Johnson (Richard Lawson) harbors many dark secrets from his faithful believers. A beauty queen with a business mind, Lady Ella Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway) is the power behind the throne as Pastor Johnson’s wife.

Doctor Christie Johnson (Jasmine Burke) is the daughter and only living child of Pastor and Mrs. Johnson. She tends to local patients but has her own private issues.

A former R&B star and a one-hit-wonder, Miles Calloway (Keith Robinson) now serves as the minister of music at Greater Hope.

Mayor Pamela Clayborne (Gloria Reuben) is a hard-nosed former prosecutor whose secrets start catching up to her.

A ruthless loan shark, Rex Fisher (Clifton Powell) has his hand in many of the dealings in town.

Jabari Morris (J.D. Williams) is Levi’s cousin. He also works for Rex and is torn between family and business.

Series Finale:

Episode #49 — My Soul To Take

Everything is on the line as the citizens of Cypress fight to survive.

First aired: May 22, 2022.

