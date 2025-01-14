The Hunting Party: NBC Moves Up Premiere of New Crime Drama

The Hunting Party will arrive just a bit earlier. NBC has bumped up the premiere of the new crime drama from February 3rd to January 19th.

Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia star in the series as an elite team trying to capture the escapees from a top-secret prison.

NBC shared the following about the premiere move:

“NBC’s new drama series “The Hunting Party” is now going to premiere Sunday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT and next day on Peacock. The series debut is scheduled to follow the NFL divisional playoff game (3 p.m. ET) between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the winner of tonight’s Minnesota Vikings-Los Angeles Rams game and “NBC Nightly News” (6:30 p.m. ET), depending upon the length of the game. An encore episode of “The Hunting Party” will air in its original premiere timeslot (Monday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m.) with new episodes continuing Monday, Feb. 10. A high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist. The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie and Sara Garcia. Co-showrunners JJ Bailey (creator) and Jake Coburn are writers and executive producers. Thor Freudenthal is director and executive producer. Keto Shimizu is writer and executive producer. “The Hunting Party” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.”

