Texas 6: CBS All Access Releases New Series Trailer and Poster

Texas 6 is coming soon to CBS All Access, and the streaming service has released a trailer and a poster. The new eight episode docu-series follows a Texas six-man high school football team as they fight for the championship.

“CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today released the official trailer and key art for its upcoming new original docuseries TEXAS 6, from Jared Christopher (“Titletown, TX”). The first three episodes will be available Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode docuseries will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays beginning Dec. 3, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers. TEXAS 6 follows the Greyhounds, a high school six-man football team under the direction of Coach Dewaine Lee as they attempt a three-peat for the 6-Man Football State Championship. While football remains the spine of Strawn, Texas 6 ultimately depicts the spirit of a small town and a team that shows up for one another on and off the field.”

