The Stand: CBS All Access Releases Trailer and Poster for Stephen King Series

The Stand is gearing up for its premiere on CBS All Access, and a new trailer and poster were released for the series during a panel at New York Comic-Con. The series is based on the novel by Stephen King where a plague has killed most of the population leaving the survivors to figure out what to do next as the battle between good and evil also takes place.

Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Greg Kinnear, Irene Bedard, and Nat Wolf star in the series.

CBS All Access revealed more about the premiere of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event series THE STAND during the series’ New York Comic Con panel. Moderated by Vanity Fair’s Anthony Breznican, the virtual panel brought together cast members Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard and Owen Teague, as well as executive producers Benjamin Cavell and Taylor Elmore, for a lively conversation previewing the series. In addition, Whoopi Goldberg surprised fans by debuting the official trailer during the panel. The nine-episode limited-event series premieres Thursday, Dec. 17, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers. THE STAND is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), the Dark Man. Based on King’s best-selling novel of the same name, CBS All Access’ THE STAND will close with a new coda written by the famed author himself. In addition to Goldberg and Skarsgård, the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman. The series is produced by CBS Studios. Benjamin Cavell serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone serves as director and an executive producer for the series premiere and final episode. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee, and Stephen Welke serve as producers.”

Check out the new trailer and key art for The Stand below. The series premieres on December 17.

