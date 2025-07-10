Wednesday: Season Two Trailer Released for Supernatural Drama Series on Netflix

Wednesday returns to Netflix next month, and viewers are getting their first look at the trouble Wednesday will face during her second year at Nevermore Academy. A trailer for season two has been released.

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, and Hunter Doohan star in the series, which follows Wednesday Addams.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of season two:

“Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the spine-tingling second season of WEDNESDAY, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.”

Co-creator Miles Millar also spoke about the upcoming season. He said, “We really wanted to find some new obstacles for Wednesday. She thinks she has it all under control, and discovers that human interaction isn’t as easy as she thought.”

Season two will air in two parts, with the first half arriving on August 6th. The trailer is below.

