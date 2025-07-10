Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: HBO Max Officially Orders Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Series

The Big Bang Theory spin-off series is officially headed to HBO Max, and it has a title. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has been ordered by the streaming service, and it will feature Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and John Ross Bowie reprising their roles from the CBS comedy series.

HBO Max revealed the following about the plot of the spin-off:

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the a** Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

Creator Chuck Lorre also spoke about the series. He said, “I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on The Big Bang Theory, would have loved, hated, and argued about.”

The premiere date for the spin-off will be announced later.

