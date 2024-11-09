Yellowstone: Season Five; Luke Grimes on Filming Paramount Network Series Without Kevin Costner

Yellowstone returns on Sunday night with the second half of its fifth season on Paramount Network, and the remaining episodes will be without Kevin Costner. He announced his departure from the popular drama over the summer.

One member of the cast, Luke Grimes (above, front), spoke about how it felt to film the remaining episodes of season five without Costner with People. He said the following:

“Him not coming back felt like, ‘Okay, we’re going to have to land this plane now for real,'” Grimes shares. “I think the patriarch leaving was always going to be part of the story. That’s always where it was headed is like, what do these kids do? What does this family do when their rock is gone? Whatever the circumstances may be, [it] definitely felt like, ‘Okay, we’re coming in for a landing.’ It definitely felt different. He’s a big presence, man, guy’s an icon,” the actor adds. “So not having him around to set felt a little different. But as always, I mean, we’re a big family now. It was just as special and hopefully, the fans will be able to connect with the story just as much … I think they will be able to.”

As for the possibility of Yellowstone continuing for a sixth season, Grimes did speak of that as well. He said, “I think when anything is this successful, there’s a pressure to keep it going because they know they have an audience and that’s what they’re looking for. But it all comes down to Taylor [Sheridan’s] vision. He has to see it to be able to write it, and I don’t think he’s going to write something that he doesn’t want to. Basically we’re just going to see if Taylor has an idea that he gets excited about, and that’s going to make all the difference here.”

Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly star in the series from Taylor Sheridan. It follows the Dutton family as they run the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the country.

What do you think? Do you still plan to watch the new episodes of Yellowstone without Kevin Costner?