Fallout: Season Two; Macaulay Culkin Joins Prime Video Series

Fallout is adding a big name to its cast for season two. According to Deadline, Macaulay Culkin is joining the cast of the Prime Video series in a recurring role. The series was renewed in April.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones star in the series inspired by the Bethesda video game franchise, which is set 200 years after a nuclear attack. Many have survived the attack inside shelters, and they are now exiting them to find a strange world filled with creatures and other survivors.

No real details about Culkin’s role were revealed, but it was teased that he will play a “crazy genius-type character.”

The premiere date for season two of Fallout will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fallout? Are you excited to see Macaulay Culkin on the Prime Video series?