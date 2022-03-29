Network: Netflix
Episodes: 36 (hour)
Seasons: Six
TV show dates: September 30, 2014 — June 10. 2022
Series status: Ending
Performers include: Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Iddo Goldberg, Annabelle Wallis, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole, Ned Dennehy, Tom Hardy, Charlotte Riley, Noah Taylor, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards.
TV show description:
This drama series takes place in Birmingham, England in the year 1919. An illegal brotherhood of marginalized youths with a sprawling bookie operation is still grappling with the terrors they faced in World War I.
They fight to control the cacophonous streets of Small Heath, where violent clashes with corrupt local lawmen, the IRA, and communist activists are as common as factory fires.
With a razor in his cap and an equally sharp mind beneath it, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) inherits leadership of this brotherhood called the Peaky Blinders.
Shelby’s fiery ambition to grow their criminal enterprise stands in stark opposition to the new authority of government officials like Chester Campbell (Sam Neill). Campbell’s brutal methods to combat IRA and Communist activity pose a continuous threat to Shelby’s devoted family and gang.
Seedy success for the Blinders gives rise to malicious attention from another boss of the underworld, the agile Billy Kimber (Charlie Creed-Miles). Kimber may prove an uneasy ally in the intense jostles for power amid the grime.
Loyal but disturbed Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson) doggedly follows Shelby’s lead, while the enigmatic Grace Burgess (Annabelle Wallis) captures his attention.
Tommy, however, remains haunted by his past and willing to fleece for his focus on the future as the stakes and tensions mount.
Episode #36
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: June 10. 2022.
