Peaky Blinders: Sixth and Final Season Teaser Released for BBC and Netflix Drama Series (Watch)

Peaky Blinders is ready to premiere its sixth and final season on BBC and Netflix and a new trailer has been released teasing the end of the period drama. Starring Cillian Murphy with Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, and Benjamin Zephaniah, the sixth season will see the return of Anya Taylor-Joy, returning to her role as Gina Gray.

Series creator Steven Knight revealed details about the upcoming season last year, per Variety:

“What I’m doing with series six is continuing that struggle Tommy Shelby has in his opposition to fascism,” he said. “What I wanted to do is that when Tommy Shelby came back from WWI, he was emotionally dead. He was switched off because of his experiences and he was a nihilist, amoral and would do anything. He had one goal which was to accumulate money, but when he encounters fascism, something is brought back to life and he decides there is good and bad. And so that’s why he devotes his time to opposing it. And that continues in series six and many, many other things are gonna happen to Tommy that audiences will not be expecting. I think that the task of writing is more focused with each series. I’ve said this before, but I’ve always believed it’s true each time. And I believe it’s true this time: this is the best yet.”

An early 2022 premiere date will be set at a later time for the final season. Viewers will see more of the Peaky Blinders story in a film after the Netflix and BBC series ends its run.

Check out the teaser for Peaky Blinders season six below.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the sixth season? Will you be sad to see Peaky Blinders end?