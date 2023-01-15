Chucky: Season Three Renewal Set for Comedy Horror Series on Syfy and USA Network (Video)

The deadly doll isn’t finished yet. Syfy and USA Network have renewed the Chucky TV series for a third season. The eight episodes of season two finished running in November and were simulcast on both channels on Wednesday nights.

A dark comedy and horror series, the Chucky TV show stars Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Brad Dourif with Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, and Barbara Alyn Woods in recurring roles. In the story, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and is purchased by teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur). It turns out to be none other than Chucky (Dourif), a doll that holds the soul of a deceased and vicious serial killer. Soon, everyone in the town must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible — Jake, Devon (Arnarson), and Lexy (Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, “Jevon” try to make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll.

On Syfy, the second season of Chucky averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 224,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 40% in the demo and down by 34% in viewership.

On USA Network, the second season of Chucky averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 249,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership.

According to a press release, Chucky ranks as a top-10 drama cable for 2022 in the 18-49 demo once the live+7 day numbers are factored in.

“The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever,” said series executive producer Don Mancini.

Season three of Chucky will be released at some point this fall. An exact date will be announced later.

