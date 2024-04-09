Evil: Season Four; Paramount+ Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for the Final Episodes

Evil finally has a return date. Paramount+ announced the premiere date for season four of the thriller with the release of a trailer. The 14-episode season will end the series.

Starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp, the series follows Kristen Bouchard and David Acosta (Herbers and Colter) as they investigate unexplained phenomena.

Paramount+ reviewed more about the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer, key art and premiere date for the final season of the fan-favorite and critically acclaimed original series EVIL. The series, which recently began production in New York City on the previously announced four bonus episodes, will premiere Thursday, May 23, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on the following day in Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The 14 never-before-seen episodes will premiere weekly. In the upcoming season, Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican’s secret service to “remote view” a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world. The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. EVIL is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Sam Hoffman serve as executive producers. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

The trailer and poster for season four of Evil are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ series? Will you be sad to see it end?