Lightyears: Sissy Spacek and Ed O’Neill to Star in Sci-Fi Series on Amazon Prime

Lightyears is coming to Amazon Prime Video, and two big names are set to star in the new show. Sissy Spacek (Castle Rock, Bloodlines) and Ed O’Neill (Modern Family) have been cast in the sci-fi drama series, which is set to start filming later this year.

Variety revealed more about the plot of the Amazon series:

“The series follows Irene (Spacek) and Franklin (O’Neill) York, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.”

No additional cast for Lightyears has been revealed at this time. Holden Miller will write and co-executive produce the series with Daniel C. Connolly, who is also acting as showrunner.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Spacek and O’Neill together on the small screen in Lightyears on Amazon?