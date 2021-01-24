Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Season Three Renewal for AMC Series

Eli Roth’s History of Horror has been renewed for a third season of six episodes by AMC. The docu-series series takes fans behind the scenes of the genre with some of its biggest names, including Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, and Jordan Peele. Season three will kick off later this year.

AMC revealed more about the renewal of Eli Roth’s History of Horror in a press release.

“AMC announced today the renewal of Eli Roth’s History of Horror for a third season of six hour-long episodes, set to return later this year. The series has brought together masters of horror – the storytellers and the stars who define the genre, including Stephen King, Jordan Peele and Quentin Tarantino, among many others, to explore its biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present. Said Executive Producer Eli Roth, “I’m beyond thrilled to continue this incredible deep dive into horror history with all of these legends, rising stars and fans. I’m so thankful to all those who have to come together to celebrate and catalog the genre we love in a show that will play for generations to come. We’ve had the most amazing discussions, and so many older films are being rediscovered through the show and its accompanying podcast. Thank you to AMC, Shudder, my incredible producers, and all the contributors and fans who supported us. We want to make Season 3 our deepest and darkest yet.” Across six episodes, Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 2 reached nearly 6 million viewers and more than 2 million adults 25-54 in Live+3 ratings. On Halloween night, Eli Roth’s History of Horror (Episode 204 – Witches) was the #3 series telecast on cable in standard prime among Adults 18-49 in Live+3 ratings. In addition to King, Peele and Tarantino, the second season featured guest stars Bill Hader, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Edgar Wright, Rachel True, Elijah Wood, Alexandra Billings and Rob Zombie. The upcoming third season will feature episodes entitled “Sinister Psychics,” “Infections,” “Mad Scientists,” “Apocalyptic Horror,” “Sequels That Don’t Suck” and “Holiday Horror,” each of which will take viewers on a chilling exploration of how horror has evolved through the eras and impacted society and its biggest fears through key horror subgenres.”

