Soulmates: Season One Ratings

We don’t have to worry about Soulmates being cancelled because the AMC series was renewed for a second season months before the series premiered. Will this unusual concept attract a lot of viewers? Will the execs end up regretting the early renewal? Stay tuned.

An anthology drama series, the first season of the Soulmates TV show stars Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, David Costabile, Sonya Cassidy, Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, Bill Skarsgård, Betsy Brandt, JJ Field, Darren Boyd, Dolly Wells, Karima McAdams, Laia Costa, Shamier Anderson, Georgina Campbell, Henry Goodman, Sofia Oxenham, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Sandra Teles, Letty Thomas, and Adam El Hagar. Set 15 years into the future, science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. Each of the episodes features a different cast and explores a different story revolving around discovering — or opting not to discover — the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships. In the first season, Nikki doubts her marriage, David has an affair, Libby loves both soulmate and husband, Lucas has a wild adventure, Kurt’s soulmate is dead, and Caitlin questions if her match is good for her.

What do you think? Do you like the Soulmates TV series on AMC? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a second season?