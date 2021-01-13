Umbrella Academy: Season Three Characters Revealed by Netflix

Umbrella Academy is changing things in a big way for its third season. At the end of season two, the six Umbrella Academy siblings returned from their trip to 1962 to discover that their present had changed. The changes include an alive Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), a new version of Ben (Justin H. Min), and a new group of five people (plus a floating cube) that call themselves the Sparrow Academy.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Adam Godley, Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland, and Kate Walsh star in the Umbrella Academy TV show, which is based on the graphic novel series of the same name.

Netflix revealed the following about the new additions to the cast in a press release:

Justin Cornwell (I Am the Night) will play Marcus, Sparrow #1

A charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice. Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy) will play Ben, Sparrow #2

This is not the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant— Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs. Britne Oldford (Hunters) will play Fei, Sparrow #3

Fei sees the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there’s no looking back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done. Jake Epstein (Designated Survivor) will play Alphonso, Sparrow #4

Years of crime fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer. Genesis Rodriguez (The Fugitive) will play Sloane, Sparrow #5

A romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans… and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them. Cazzie David (86’ed) will play Jayme, Sparrow #6

Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend. Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube (Newcomer) will play Christopher, Sparrow #7

Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with.”

Check out the faces of the new Sparrows on Umbrella Academy below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these new faces on the Umbrella Academy TV show on Netflix?