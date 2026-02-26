Sullivan’s Crossing: Season Four Trailer and Premiere Date Set for CW Drama Series

Sullivan’s Crossing has its return date set. The drama will return in April with its fourth season, and a preview has been released to tease what is ahead.

Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, and Andrea Menard star in the series inspired by the Robyn Carr novel. Fuad Ahmed, Jonathan Silverman, Colby Frost, and Emerson MacNeil are joining the cast for its fourth season. The drama follows a woman who returns home after her life is turned upside down in Boston.

CW revealed the following about the series’ return:

“The CW Network today announced the hit drama series SULLIVAN’S CROSSING will return for its highly-anticipated ten-episode fourth season on Monday, April 20 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). The series is based on the New York Times best-selling novels by author Robyn Carr and stars Morgan Kohan (“When Hope Calls”) and Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill”). In Season 4, Maggie Sullivan’s (Kohan) life at the Crossing is finally taking shape having decided on a new direction for her career and a renewed commitment to Cal (Murray). That is, until Maggie’s ex-husband, Liam (Marcus Rosner), arrives with a shocking revelation which only upends Maggie’s life once again and causes Cal to question whether Maggie will ever truly be able to leave her past behind. Since its debut on The CW in 2023, SULLIVAN’S CROSSING has been one of the most successful scripted series on the network. Season 3 was a top 5 CW original linear series in all key demos, as well as the #1 program on CW digital platforms in 2025. It debuted at #3 on the Netflix Global English TV Top 10 list, remaining in the Top 10 for three weeks. All episodes of SULLIVAN’S CROSSING Season 4 will be available to stream next day on The CW App. Adapted by showrunner Roma Roth from author Robyn Carr’s best-selling book series of the same name, SULLIVAN’S CROSSING is executive produced by Reel World Management’s Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry along with Muse Entertainment’s Aren Prupas in association with Bell Media’s CTV and Crave, The CW and Fremantle. Carr is also an executive producer alongside Michela Di Mondo, Hilary Martin, Justin Stockman and Bruce M. Smith. Co-executive producers are John Callaghan, Rosana Roth, Karen Kicak and Rachel Langer. SULLIVAN’S CROSSING is distributed internationally by Fremantle.”

The teaser for the series is below.

