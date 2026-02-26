Industry: Season Five; HBO Renews Finance Drama for a Final Year

Industry will end its fourth season on Sunday, and viewers will see one more season before the series ends. HBO has renewed the finance drama for its fifth and final season.

Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, and Miriam Petche star in the series, set in the world of high finance in London. Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jimoh, and Amy James-Kelly joined the series for its fourth season.

For its fourth season, the series has seen a 30% increase in its ratings, with 1.7 million viewers tuning in each episode.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said the following about the series’ renewal:

“For four seasons, INDUSTRY has thrilled us while examining power, money, politics, and class. Under Mickey and Konrad’s ambitious and singular vision, it has solidified itself as an important contemporary, genre-bending drama in HBO’s lineup that keeps viewers on the edge of their seat week after week. It is gratifying that viewers and critics have recognized season four as bigger and more thrilling than ever, buoyed by career defining performances from our magnificent cast. Alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey at Little Gems, we are so proud we can announce the fifth season of this terrific show, which Mickey and Konrad have decided will take us to the end of INDUSTRY’s story.” Co-creators Mickey Down & Konrad Kay also spoke about the series’ renewal and pending conclusion: “We’re privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO. This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of INDUSTRY and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO – Casey, Frannie, Kara, Cela, Sam, Kathleen, and Max. Without Jane Tranter’s imagination and belief, the show would simply be a dead idea in a drawer somewhere. She – alongside her partners at Bad Wolf – has been our guiding light and fiercest champion. We’d also like to thank the BBC for their partnership. For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party. We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one. Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future.”

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

