Reading Rainbow: Sony Orders 24 More Episodes of Kids’ Show Reboot

Reading Rainbow is returning to the small screen. Sony has ordered 24 more episodes of the reboot of the series hosted by Mychal Threets.

This comes after a successful four-episode digital release of the reboot in 2025. The original series, hosted by Levar Burton, ended two decades ago. Shortened episodes will continue to air digitally, but Sony is looking for a network or streaming service to home the 24-episode order.

According to THR, Michael Davies, executive producer and president of Embassy Row, said the following about the series:

“When I saw the response to the relaunch of Reading Rainbow and the enthusiasm for Mychal as host, it was clear there is a passionate audience that truly values educational children’s programming. This series offers more than entertainment—it empowers viewers through reading, which feels especially critical at a time when literacy rates are in historic decline. I’m incredibly excited to welcome Kristen and her expertise as we continue to evolve the show and discover what new magic Reading Rainbow can bring.”

Additional details for the series will be available at a later date.

What do you think? Have you watched Reading Rainbow? Will you watch the reboot?