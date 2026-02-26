The Boroughs: Netflix Unveils Premiere Date & First Photos for Supernatural Mystery Series

The Boroughs has its premiere date. The latest series from the Duffer Brothers, executive producers, will arrive on Netflix in May. The first photos for the series have been released.

Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman. Jeffrey Addiss, Carlos Miranda, and Will Matthews star in the series, which follows a group of seniors after they discover a supernatural force in the New Mexico desert.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the series:

“In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a grieving newcomer’s monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their “golden years” are more dangerous, and they are more formidable, than anyone expects.”

Co-creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews said the following to Tudum about the series:

“When Jeff was a child all he did was draw monsters and when Will was a child he started planning for his retirement. So a show about a group of retirees who fight monsters really plays to both our strengths. The result is an adventure about a group of unlikely heroes that we can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with. From the beginning, we knew we wanted The Boroughs to feel equal parts scary, mysterious, exciting and emotional. The challenge was to create a world that could hold all of these different tones at once. Which is why it was so fun to work with the Duffer Brothers – the masters of balancing heart and horror. According to some very unofficial napkin math, our stars bring something like 350 years of craft to The Boroughs. We knew they would be great. We didn’t expect them to be so fun. They can make you laugh or cry with just a look. Makes it whole lot easier on us writers. Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina) is the heart of our story. He recently lost his wife and he’s trying to figure out what to do with the time he has left. Which is a question we all face. No matter our age. It’s just the stakes get higher the more years you have under your belt. Everyone talks about wanting to make a show that teenagers can watch with their parents. We wanted to make one that teenagers could watch with their parents and their grandparents that everyone could enjoy.”

The photos from the series are below. The series arrives on May 21st.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series when it arrives in May?