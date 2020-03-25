Council of Dads: Season One Ratings

After the success of NBC’s This Is Us, the peacock seems to hoping that the new Council of Dads series will also be a hit in the ratings. Does this family drama have what it takes to survive? Will Council of Dads be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

Based on the book by Bruce Feiler, the Council of Dads TV show stars Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver, Michael O’Neill, and Tom Everett Scott. A loving father of five, Scott Perry (Scott) has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He and his wife, Robin (Callies), call on a few of their most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he can’t be there to do it himself. They include Scott’s most loyal friend, Anthony Lavelle (Standen); Scott’s tough-love AA sponsee, Larry Mills (O’Neill); and Doctor Oliver Post (Richards), Scott’s dedicated oncologist and his wife’s dearest friend. Scott’s kids include adult daughter Luly (Weaver), son Theo (Anthony), son JJ (Chapman), and adopted daughter Charlotte (Tran). Together, this group discovers that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone — and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.

What do you think? Do you like the Council of Dads TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?