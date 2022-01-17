Shadow and Bone: Season Two; Netflix Announces Casting Updates as Production Begins

Production has begun on the second season of Shadow and Bone for Netflix and there are new faces joining the cast. Anna Leong Brophy, Patrick Gibson, Lewis Tan, and Jack Wolfe are joining stars Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, and Ben Barnes on the series. Daisy Head and Calahan Skogman were previously promoted to series regulars for season two.

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone and Six of Crow novels, season two will consist of eight one-hour episodes. Netflix revealed more about the roles the new additions will play in a press release.

“ANNA LEONG BROPHY (she/her) will play Tamar Kir-Bataar. (Past Credits: Back, Traces) PATRICK GIBSON (he/him) will play Nikolai Lantsov. (Past Credits: The Portable Door, The OA) LEWIS TAN (he/him) will play Tolya Yul-Bataar. (Past Credits: Mortal Kombat, Wu Assassins) JACK WOLFE (he/him) will play Wylan Hendriks. (Past Credits: The Magic Flute; The Witcher) DANIELLE GALLIGAN (she/her) has been promoted to series regular in her role of Nina Zenik. DAISY HEAD (she/her) has been promoted to series regular in her role of Genya Safin. CALAHAN SKOGMAN (he/him) has been promoted to series regular in his role of Matthias Helvar.”

A premiere date for Shadow and Bone season two will be announced at a later time.

