Death in Paradise: Seasons 11 & 12 Renewals for BBC One Series

Death in Paradise returned for its ninth season on BBC One last night, and fans of the series were treated to some big news just before the premiere. The series will air two more seasons on the UK television network. The UK series has also seen its first six seasons aired on Ovation starting in October 2020.

Ben Miller, Sara Martins, Danny John-Jules, Gary Carr, Don Warrington, and Élizabeth Bourgine star in the series which follows Richard Poole (Miller), a UK detective who takes over as the man in charge of the police on a Caribbean island after going there to investigate a murder.

BBC One revealed more about the renewal of Death in Paradise in a press release. Check that out below.

“The much-loved hit, set on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this January – with the season premiere airing today. The feat is made all the more remarkable as series 10 was filmed entirely through the pandemic, with production delayed by three months and accelerated to ensure viewers could enjoy the new series in its usual January slot. Marking its milestone second decade in production, series 11 and 12 will see cast regulars and new faces alike descend on Saint Marie, delving into a world of mysterious murders and perplexing puzzles that have gained Death In Paradise its reputation as a shining example of the crime drama genre. Far from resting on the laurels that a decade on screen has earned, the next two series will keep viewers on their toes, says Executive Producer Tim Key: “We are hugely proud of series ten and delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story. Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again – we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come.” Belinda Campbell, Joint Managing Director of Red Planet Pictures, says: “We’re delighted that Death In Paradise has been recommissioned for two more series. It’s testament to the talent of the cast and production team and the loyalty of our amazing audience that after 10 series we remain one of the UK’s favourite TV dramas.” Death In Paradise is licensed to over 230 territories and has proved incredibly successful across the world, often proving the best performing drama on its respective channel in each region. In the UK, Death In Paradise continues to be phenomenally popular, with series nine averaging over eight million viewers and each episode being the most watched programme of the day. BBC Commissioning Editor Tommy Bulfin says: “We’re really proud of Death In Paradise and know how popular it is with viewers, offering some much needed escapism as well as compelling whodunnits and deeply satisfying plot twists. We hope audiences enjoy the tenth anniversary series starting tonight, and they have lots to look forward to with series 11 and 12.” Death In Paradise is a Red Planet Pictures production for BBC One made with the support of the region of Guadeloupe and internationally distributed by BBC Studios.”

