Summer 2020 TV Show Ratings (week two)

Years ago, the networks would air mostly reruns during the summer months. Thanks to on-demand and streaming services, those days are long gone and summer is becoming nearly as competitive as the rest of the year. Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing? Here are the season average ratings of the Summer 2020 network TV shows — as of the end of week 37 (Sunday, June 7, 2020) of the 2019-20 broadcast season.

ABC shows (so far): Celebrity Family Feud, The Genetic Detective, Holey Moley, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Match Game, Press Your Luck, and To Tell the Truth.

CBS shows this season (so far): Game On!.

CW shows this season (so far): The 100, Burden of Truth, DC’s Stargirl, and Masters of Illusion.

FOX shows this season (so far): Celebrity Watch Party, Labor of Love, and Ultimate Tag.

NBC shows this season (so far): America’s Got Talent, Blindspot, Council of Dads, Hollywood Game Night, Songland, The Titan Games, and World of Dance.

Note: If you're not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). The demos are typically reported with one decimal place but I’ve included two for more accurate ranking. Some of these shows started airing in the regular season but they are included here because a significant portion of their episodes will air during the summer months.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which summer shows should be doing better?