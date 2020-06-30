2019-20 Season Ratings for New TV Shows (week 40)

Each season, the television networks introduce dozens of new TV shows and hope that each will be a big hit in the ratings. Unfortunately, most are cancelled after one season. How are the new 2019-20 series doing? Which have the best ratings and which have the worst? How many will survive to see a second season? Stay tuned.

Here are the season average ratings of the new 2019-20 network TV shows — through the end of week 40 (Sunday, June 28, 2020).

New ABC shows (so far): The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, The Baker and the Beauty, Don’t, Emergence, For Life, The Genetic Detective, Mixed-ish, Stumptown, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

New CBS shows this season (so far): All Rise, Bob ♥ Abishola, Broke, Carol’s Second Act, Evil, FBI: Most Wanted, Game On!, Tommy, and The Unicorn.

New CW shows this season (so far): Batwoman, The Christmas Caroler Challenge, DC’s Stargirl, Katy Keene, and Nancy Drew.

New FOX shows this season (so far): 9-1-1: Lone Star, Almost Family, Bless The Harts, Celebrity Watch Party, Deputy, Duncanville, Flirty Dancing, Labor of Love, LEGO Masters, The Moodys, Outmatched, Prodigal Son, and Ultimate Tag.

New NBC shows this season (so far): Bluff City Law, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Council of Dads, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, Indebted, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Perfect Harmony, Sunnyside, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page. You can also view them here.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). The demos are typically reported with one decimal place but I’ve included two for more accurate ranking.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

Want more? You can check out other season listings here.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better?