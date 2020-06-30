2019-20 TV Show Season Ratings (week 40)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the season average ratings of the 2019-20 network TV shows — through the end of week 40 (Sunday, June 28, 2020).

ABC shows (so far): 20/20, American Housewife, American Idol, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelor, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, The Baker and the Beauty, Black-ish, Bless This Mess, Celebrity Family Feud, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, Don’t, Emergence, For Life, Fresh Off the Boat, The Genetic Detective, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, The Great American Baking Show, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Grey’s Anatomy, Holey Moley, How to Get Away with Murder, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Match Game, A Million Little Things, Mixed-ish, Modern Family, Press Your Luck, The Rookie, Schooled, Shark Tank, Single Parents, Station 19, Stumptown, To Tell the Truth, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, Broke, Bull, Carol’s Second Act, Criminal Minds, Evil, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Game On!, God Friended Me, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Magnum PI, Man with a Plan, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, Survivor, SWAT, Tommy, Undercover Boss, The Unicorn, and Young Sheldon.

CW shows this season (so far): The 100, All American, Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Bulletproof, Burden of Truth, Charmed, The Christmas Caroler Challenge, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Katy Keene, Legacies, Masters of Illusion, Nancy Drew, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, and Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

FOX shows this season (so far): 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Almost Family, Bless The Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Celebrity Watch Party, Deputy, Duncanville, Empire, Family Guy, Flirty Dancing, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Labor of Love, Last Man Standing, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, The Moodys, Outmatched, Prodigal Son, The Resident, The Simpsons, and Ultimate Tag.

NBC shows this season (so far): America’s Got Talent, America’s Got Talent: The Champions, The Blacklist, Blindspot, Bluff City Law, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Council of Dads, Dateline NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, Good Girls, The Good Place, Hollywood Game Night, Indebted, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Little Big Shots, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam, Perfect Harmony, Songland, Sunnyside, Superstore, This Is Us, The Titan Games, The Voice, The Wall, Will & Grace, World of Dance, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). The demos are typically reported with one decimal place but I’ve included two for more accurate ranking.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

