Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Society: Is the Netflix TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

The Society TV show on Netflix: canceled or season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Netflix)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching The Society TV show on NetflixHave the kids found their way home? Is The Society TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Society, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Netflix mystery drama, The Society stars Rachel Keller, Kathryn Newton, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, Jacques Colimon, Sean Berdy, Toby Wallace, Gideon Adlon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex MacNicoll, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jose Julian, Salena Qureshi, Jack Mulhern, and Grace Victoria Cox. This modern retelling of Lord of the Flies centers on students from a wealthy New England enclave, who return home from a scrubbed camping trip to find everyone they left behind has vanished. While at first, they decide to take advantage of the situation, it soon becomes clear they need to establish some sort of social order, while they figure out what has happened to them and where they really are.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

The Society has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew The Society for season two. Lately, a lot of shows haven’t gone past three seasons, but  this is a new series and Netflix does try to give its new shows time to breathe. One pattern has emerged over time, if a show is going to be renewed, that renewal usually comes within a month or so of the release date. Since that’s not a hard and fast promise, I’ll still keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free cancellation or renewal alerts for The Society.

8/22/20 update: The Society has been canceled.
 

The Society Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Did you hope The Society TV show would be renewed for a second season? How do you feel that Netflix cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
LabAttackwatcheramy louise glantonJulesBrandon Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

LabAttack
Reader
LabAttack

Please renew The Society for Season 2!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 4, 2019 10:33 am
watcher
Reader
watcher

needs to be renewed!!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
June 16, 2019 5:00 pm
amy louise glanton
Reader
amy louise glanton

Yes it needs the be renewed

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
June 16, 2019 1:18 pm
Jules
Reader
Jules

Renew, renew, renew!!! I want to know what happens to Allie

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
June 15, 2019 2:32 pm
Brandon
Reader
Brandon

RENEW!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
June 13, 2019 1:37 am
Val
Reader
Val

I like this binge worthy show. I actually usually chose shows with more than 3 seasons. I really have a hard time getting into a show & it abruptly ends… frustrating & if the majority of shows don’t continue why not just watch movies?
I hope The Society continues for another season.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
June 6, 2019 7:06 pm
Mya Patterson
Reader
Mya Patterson

I really hope they don’t cancel the show. My friends and I are hooked on it and I’m ready to see how all the characters develop and if they will ever get home or if ‘new ham’ is their new home.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
May 21, 2019 5:59 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz