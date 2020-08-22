Vulture Watch

A Netflix mystery drama, The Society stars Rachel Keller, Kathryn Newton, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, Jacques Colimon, Sean Berdy, Toby Wallace, Gideon Adlon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex MacNicoll, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jose Julian, Salena Qureshi, Jack Mulhern, and Grace Victoria Cox. This modern retelling of Lord of the Flies centers on students from a wealthy New England enclave, who return home from a scrubbed camping trip to find everyone they left behind has vanished. While at first, they decide to take advantage of the situation, it soon becomes clear they need to establish some sort of social order, while they figure out what has happened to them and where they really are.



The Society has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew The Society for season two. Lately, a lot of shows haven’t gone past three seasons, but this is a new series and Netflix does try to give its new shows time to breathe. One pattern has emerged over time, if a show is going to be renewed, that renewal usually comes within a month or so of the release date. Since that’s not a hard and fast promise, I’ll still keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free cancellation or renewal alerts for The Society.

8/22/20 update: The Society has been canceled.



