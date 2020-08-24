Menu

The Society

The Society TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed for another season?

Network: Netflix.
Episodes: 10 (hour).
Seasons: One.

TV show dates: May 10, 2019.
Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Rachel Keller, Kathryn Newton, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, Jacques Colimon, Sean Berdy, Toby Wallace, Gideon Adlon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex MacNicoll, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jose Julian, Salena Qureshi, Jack Mulhern, and Grace Victoria Cox.

TV show description:
From creator Christopher Keyser, The Society TV show is a modern retelling of William Golding’s Lord of the Flies. The mystery drama centers on high school students from an affluent New England town and what happens to them when they are suddenly, utterly on their own.

The students depart their Connecticut community for a camping trip, but a storm forces them to return home. When the school buses drop them off downtown, everyone else has vanished — right down to their parents and every other adult.

Their town, however, isn’t exactly the same. And while they at first enjoy the freedom and decide to make the most of it, it is not long before they realize they need to establish some sort of social order, even as they try to figure out what has happened to them, where they really are, and how to get home.

Series Finale:
Episode #10 — How It Happens
Campbell plots a coup with Lexie and the Guard. Kelly spots something suspicious in a photo. Becca goes into labor. The expedition returns with news.
First aired: May 10, 2019

What do you think? Do you like The Society TV series? Should this Netflix TV show have been cancelled. Would you have watched a second season?




2
Leona Harkins
Leona Harkins

Please add another season of Society. Everyone wants it!!!

May 18, 2019 11:03 pm
Sarah
Sarah

Love this show. I’m an adult but this would be awesome short term for teenagers to try.

May 11, 2019 12:41 am
