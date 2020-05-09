RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season Five Coming to VH1 in June

Time to get ready for more RuPaul’s Drag Race! A new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will arrive this June.

“VH1 today “ru-vealed” the queens sashaying back to the runway to compete in the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Viewers will get a chance to see their favorites act, sing, dance, sew, and lip sync for their legacy. The last queen standing will waltz away with the “All Stars” crown, a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a cash prize of $100,000. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will premiere Friday, June 5th at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 that resulted in various scheduling and programming adjustments, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, initially slated to air on SHOWTIME, will now premiere on VH1.

“For All Stars 5, we’ve come up with a new twist that is so twisted it’s guaranteed to twist your twisted minds,” said four-time Emmy(R) Award-winning host and executive producer RuPaul.

The All Stars Queen RuVeal launched exclusively on the RuPaul's Drag Race YouTube channel. Following the launch, additional content including Meet the Queens, will go live across RuPaul's Drag Race Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube accounts.