The Voice: Season 21; NBC to Air Only One Cycle in 2021-22 Season

The Voice is seeing a bit of a cut next season. NBC has decided to reduce the series to one cycle for the 2021-22 season. The competition series will air in the fall, but it will not return in the spring with a second cycle. Ariana Grande is joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton next season.

Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said the following about the decision, per Deadline:

“Going into the 21st cycle in the fall, The Voice remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way. We want to eventize this iconic series. We think The Voice will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also superserving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this year.”

A premiere date has not been announced for the fall.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Voice? Are you surprised by NBC’s decision to cut the series to one cycle next season?