Surface: Season Two Photo and Premiere Date Released for Apple TV+ Series

Surface is finally returning for its second season. Apple TV+ renewed the drama in December 2022, but its return was delayed due to the industry strikes. The eight-episode second season will premiere in February.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud, and Millie Brady star in the drama. It follows a woman trying to piece her life together after she suffers a traumatic brain injury. Season two is set in London.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“The second chapter of Surface follows Sophie to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.”

A season one recap was also released. Check that out below. Season two premieres on February 21st.

What do you think? Did you watch season one? Do you plan to watch season two when it arrives in February?