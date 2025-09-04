Dancing with the Stars: Season 34; Celebrities and Partners Revealed for ABC Series

Dancing with the Stars has announced the rest of its cast and their partners for its upcoming season. Some members of the cast were revealed over the summer.

ABC revealed the cast in a press release.

“Today, the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners were announced on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the series returns for its milestone 20th anniversary TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), simulcast LIVE on ABC and Disney+, and available next day on Hulu. “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios.

This season’s celebrities and professional dancers are as follows (in alphabetical order):

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Jen Affleck with partner Jan Ravnik

Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles with partner Ezra Sosa

NBA All-Star Baron Davis with partner Britt Stewart

Social media personality Alix Earle with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Social media and reality TV star Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach

Actor and musician Corey Feldman with partner Jenna Johnson

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel with partner Pasha Pashkov

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix with partner Alan Bersten

From “Pentatonix,” GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying with partner Rylee Arnold

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin with partner Witney Carson

From “Fifth Harmony,” Lauren Jauregui with partner Brandon Armstrong

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt with partner Mark Ballas

Comedian Andy Richter with partner Emma Slater

The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.