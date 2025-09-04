Dancing with the Stars: Season 34; Celebrities and Partners Revealed for ABC Series

Dancing with the Stars has announced the rest of its cast and their partners for its upcoming season. Some members of the cast were revealed over the summer.
ABC revealed the cast in a press release.
“Today, the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners were announced on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the series returns for its milestone 20th anniversary TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), simulcast LIVE on ABC and Disney+, and available next day on Hulu. “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios.
This season’s celebrities and professional dancers are as follows (in alphabetical order):
- From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Jen Affleck with partner Jan Ravnik
- Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko
- Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles with partner Ezra Sosa
- NBA All-Star Baron Davis with partner Britt Stewart
- Social media personality Alix Earle with partner Val Chmerkovskiy
- Social media and reality TV star Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach
- Actor and musician Corey Feldman with partner Jenna Johnson
- “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel with partner Pasha Pashkov
- Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix with partner Alan Bersten
- From “Pentatonix,” GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying with partner Rylee Arnold
- Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin with partner Witney Carson
- From “Fifth Harmony,” Lauren Jauregui with partner Brandon Armstrong
- From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt with partner Mark Ballas
- Comedian Andy Richter with partner Emma Slater
The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.
What do you think? Which celebrity are you most excited to see competing this season?