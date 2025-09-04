Tomb Raider: Sophie Turner Confirmed as Star of New Prime Video Series

The latest Tomb Raider series coming to Prime Video has found its Lara Croft. Sophie Turner will star in the series as the iconic character.

Turner said the following about being cast in the role in a statement:

“I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft. She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.”

Creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge also spoke about the upcoming series. She said, “I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team. It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming…”

Production for the series will begin in January 2026. The premiere date for Tomb Raider will be announced later.

