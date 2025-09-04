Bel-Air: Season Four; Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes

Bel-Air has announced its premiere date for its fourth and final season. The Peacock series is set to arrive in November. The series was renewed in December.

Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones star in the series, which is a dramatic take on the Will Smith sitcom. Season four will follow Will and the Banks family as he takes on his senior year.

Peacock shared the following about the upcoming season:

“In season four of Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration. Inspired by Morgan Stevenson Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ’90s sitcom, Peacock’s successful one-hour series “Bel-Air” takes a dramatic and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air through a current lens. The series features an ensemble cast that includes Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes showrunner, executive producer, and writer Carla Banks Waddles and Cooper, who serves as executive producer and will direct the final two episodes of the series.”

Bel-Air returns on November 24th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the final season of this Peacock series?