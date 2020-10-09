Is Krystal all wet during the first season of the On Becoming a God in Central Florida TV show on Showtime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like On Becoming a God in Central Florida is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households, and our viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered. Now, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of On Becoming a God in Central Florida season one episodes here. *Status update below.

A Showtime dark comedy, On Becoming a God in Central Florida stars Kirsten Dunst with Théodore Pellerin, Beth Ditto, Mel Rodriguez, Ted Levine, Usman Ally, Julie Benz, Melissa De Sousa, John Earl Jelks, Sharon Lawrence, Josh Fadem, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Alexander Skarsgård, and Mary Steenburgen. Taking place in a small Florida town near Orlando in the early 1990s, the show follows Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a minimum wage employee at a waterpark. She’s looking for a better life and is willing to lie, cheat and con to get it. She works her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM), a cultish pyramid scheme that ruined her family in the first place. As Krystal dives deeper into FAM, things take on a very serious turn as the business and her actions begin to affect everyone that is close to her.





If it were up to you, would On Becoming a God in Central Florida be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

10/9/20 update: On Becoming a God in Central Florida has now been canceled after an initial season two renewal.