Thursday TV Ratings: Ghosts, Scrabble, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Hell’s Kitchen, Christmas at the Opry

Thursday, December 19, 2024 ratings — New episodes: The Great Christmas Light Fight, Ghosts, Elsbeth, Scrabble, and Trivial Pursuit. Specials: Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas, Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry, and Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas. Reruns: Hell’s Kitchen and Shark Tank.



Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

