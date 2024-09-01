Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21; Natalie Morales to Recur on ABC Medical Drama

Natalie Morales will be sticking around just a bit longer. According to Variety, the actress will recur in the medical drama during season 21. She joined the series during season 20 as Dr. Monica Beltran, a new pediatric surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Beltran made an interesting connection with Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) before falling into bed with Winston (Anthony Hill). She will appear in at least six episodes of the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy, with the possibility of more.

Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr., and Adelaide Kane star in the ABC medical drama which follows the staff of fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on September 26.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Natalie Morales on ABC?